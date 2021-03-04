Swiss National Bank Buys New Shares in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000. Swiss National Bank owned 0.06% of Nano-X Imaging as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,922,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the third quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Nano-X Imaging alerts:

NNOX opened at $41.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.56. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $94.81.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

NNOX has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Nano-X Imaging from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nano-X Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Nano-X Imaging Profile

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. engages in developing and producing X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry in the United States. It develops novel digital X-ray source, a microelectromechanical system-based semiconductor cathode that achieves electron emission by a non-thermionic low-voltage trigger to nano-scale molybdenum cones.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.