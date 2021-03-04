Swiss National Bank Buys Shares of 108,500 DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 108,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 1,164.0% during the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,984,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748,495 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of DouYu International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $595,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 21,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 221,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 8,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOYU. Zacks Investment Research lowered DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. China Renaissance Securities lowered DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.06 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark lowered DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.06 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.57.

NASDAQ:DOYU opened at $14.34 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.08. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 1.05. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.54.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

