Swiss National Bank Grows Position in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.15% of OrthoPediatrics worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 22,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $505,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,062,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,827,000 after purchasing an additional 73,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. 71.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $51.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.87. The stock has a market cap of $998.87 million, a P/E ratio of -35.47 and a beta of 0.67. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.21 and a 52-week high of $57.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $162,225.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,082.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total value of $173,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,694,322.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,762,620. 33.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

