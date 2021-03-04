Swiss National Bank Has $1.24 Million Holdings in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.14% of OneSpaWorld worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of The West bought a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 4th quarter worth about $10,140,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 4th quarter worth about $1,199,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 124,842 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 52,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 68,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OSW opened at $11.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.65. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $12.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.72.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 98.06% and a negative return on equity of 8.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OSW. TheStreet cut shares of OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

