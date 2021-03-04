Swiss National Bank Invests $1.13 Million in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the third quarter worth approximately $32,219,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AlloVir in the third quarter worth approximately $30,167,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of AlloVir in the third quarter worth approximately $16,942,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AlloVir in the third quarter worth approximately $12,293,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of AlloVir in the third quarter worth approximately $6,876,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Brett R. Hagen sold 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $93,774.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,988.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ann M. Leen sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $127,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,107 shares of company stock worth $4,237,914 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALVR opened at $37.11 on Thursday. AlloVir, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $48.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.70.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AlloVir from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

