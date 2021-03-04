Swiss National Bank Makes New Investment in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)

Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,000. Swiss National Bank owned 0.13% of ORIC Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 897,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,437,000 after buying an additional 329,014 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 623,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,605,000 after purchasing an additional 52,975 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 309.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 69,520 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 150,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 280.2% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 995,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,895,000 after purchasing an additional 733,604 shares during the period. 73.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORIC opened at $36.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.81. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $40.81.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORIC. Citigroup lowered shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

