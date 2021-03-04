Swiss National Bank Purchases Shares of 365,900 VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 365,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.15% of VBI Vaccines as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the third quarter valued at $228,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 359.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 117,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 91,943 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 229,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 135,367 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 403,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VBIV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.58.

VBIV opened at $3.08 on Thursday. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $6.93. The company has a quick ratio of 8.95, a current ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.16. The company has a market cap of $745.52 million, a PE ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 2.14.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 2,837.73% and a negative return on equity of 36.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology in Israel, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for a functional cure of chronic hepatitis B.

