Swiss National Bank Purchases Shares of 95,200 GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 95,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in GoHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $735,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,296,000. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GoHealth alerts:

In other news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 113,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,699,828.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 113,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,699,828.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 75,000 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $1,098,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 346,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,162,580 in the last ninety days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOCO. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of GoHealth in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of GoHealth from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of GoHealth from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of GoHealth from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.30.

GOCO stock opened at $13.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.47. GoHealth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $26.25.

About GoHealth

As a leading health insurance marketplace, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO).

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.