Swiss National Bank Sells 3,100 Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.06% of Stoke Therapeutics worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 305.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $303,000.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STOK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $53.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.14.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, Director Arthur Tzianabos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $606,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $606,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total transaction of $1,765,800.00. Insiders sold 122,097 shares of company stock valued at $7,289,109 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STOK opened at $59.30 on Thursday. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $71.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -32.94 and a beta of 0.63.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001 used to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer genetic testing.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.