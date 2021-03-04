Swiss National Bank Takes Position in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST)

Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 92,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Absolute Software at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABST. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Absolute Software during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Absolute Software during the fourth quarter worth about $579,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Absolute Software during the third quarter worth about $2,005,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Absolute Software during the fourth quarter worth about $4,661,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in Absolute Software during the fourth quarter worth about $8,341,000. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ABST. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Absolute Software in a report on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Absolute Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

ABST opened at $14.56 on Thursday. Absolute Software Co. has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $21.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.57 million, a PE ratio of 66.18 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.18.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). Absolute Software had a net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $29.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that Absolute Software Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.0633 per share. This is a boost from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

