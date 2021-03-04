Swiss National Bank Takes Position in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.17% of The Lovesac at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOVE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 512.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of The Lovesac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Lovesac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,839,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on The Lovesac from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Lovesac in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Lovesac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE opened at $59.17 on Thursday. The Lovesac Company has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $66.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.79 million, a PE ratio of -455.15, a P/E/G ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $1.04. The Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $74.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $12,707,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $296,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,523 shares in the company, valued at $5,847,924.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,174,197 shares of company stock worth $54,716,821 over the last ninety days. 31.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

