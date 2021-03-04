Switch Trading Down 30.3% Over Last Week (ESH)

Switch (CURRENCY:ESH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 4th. One Switch token can now be bought for $0.0176 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Switch has traded down 30.3% against the dollar. Switch has a total market capitalization of $212,979.38 and approximately $121,122.00 worth of Switch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00064220 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002333 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000052 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Switch Profile

Switch (CRYPTO:ESH) is a token. Switch’s total supply is 12,113,793 tokens. The official website for Switch is www.switch.ag . Switch’s official message board is medium.com/@switchag

Buying and Selling Switch

