SYNC Network (SYNC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $156,179.00

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. Over the last week, SYNC Network has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. One SYNC Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0744 or 0.00000150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SYNC Network has a market capitalization of $8.28 million and approximately $156,179.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SYNC Network alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $215.74 or 0.00435688 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006085 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00037195 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,241.11 or 0.04526028 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000414 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Degenerator (MEME) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC.

SYNC Network Token Profile

SYNC Network (SYNC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. SYNC Network’s total supply is 133,219,564 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,241,200 tokens. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SYNC Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SYNC Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.