Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Trading Down 19.5%

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) was down 19.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.09 and last traded at $3.09. Approximately 551,271 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,412,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYBX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Synlogic from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average of $2.66. The stock has a market cap of $107.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synlogic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synlogic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Synlogic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Synlogic by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Synlogic by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 74,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

