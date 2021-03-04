Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Trading Down 19.5%

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) was down 19.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.09 and last traded at $3.09. Approximately 551,271 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,412,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYBX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Synlogic from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average of $2.66. The stock has a market cap of $107.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.20.
Synlogic Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYBX)
Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.
