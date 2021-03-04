Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Trading Down 10%

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN)’s stock price fell 10% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.58. 14,115,716 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 26,859,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average of $0.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYN. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Synthetic Biologics by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 125,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 65,370 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Synthetic Biologics by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,237,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 377,997 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Synthetic Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company develops therapeutics to treat gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include SYN-004 that has completed Phase II clinical trial designed to degrade commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients.

