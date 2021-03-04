Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) (LON:SYNT) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 8.60 Per Share

Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) (LON:SYNT) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 8.60 ($0.11) per share on Monday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Synthomer plc (SYNT.L)’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) stock opened at GBX 459.20 ($6.00) on Thursday. Synthomer plc has a 12-month low of GBX 182.30 ($2.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 510.10 ($6.66). The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 450.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 398.88. The stock has a market cap of £1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 83.61.

In related news, insider Caroline Johnstone acquired 11,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 440 ($5.75) per share, with a total value of £48,998.40 ($64,016.72).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SYNT shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) from GBX 490 ($6.40) to GBX 515 ($6.73) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 382 ($4.99).

Synthomer plc operates as a speciality chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, and Industrial Specialities.

