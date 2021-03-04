Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) (LON:SYNT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $398.88

Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) (LON:SYNT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 398.88 ($5.21) and traded as high as GBX 481.80 ($6.29). Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) shares last traded at GBX 476.60 ($6.23), with a volume of 642,019 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SYNT shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) from GBX 490 ($6.40) to GBX 515 ($6.73) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 382 ($4.99).

The company has a market capitalization of £2.02 billion and a PE ratio of 83.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 450.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 398.88.

In related news, insider Caroline Johnstone acquired 11,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 440 ($5.75) per share, with a total value of £48,998.40 ($64,016.72).

About Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) (LON:SYNT)

Synthomer plc operates as a speciality chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, and Industrial Specialities.

