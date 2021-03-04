Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Shares Bought by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 149,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,430 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned about 0.63% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $6,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 296.5% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 240.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter.

TRHC opened at $35.92 on Thursday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.33. The company has a market capitalization of $886.58 million, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 24,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $1,163,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 865,762 shares in the company, valued at $41,954,826.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $68,196.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 732,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,459,414.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,327 over the last ninety days. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRHC. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.36.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. Its proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. The company offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

