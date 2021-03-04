Tadpole Finance (TAD) Price Tops $9.74 on Exchanges

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 4th. During the last seven days, Tadpole Finance has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One Tadpole Finance token can currently be bought for about $9.74 or 0.00020637 BTC on exchanges. Tadpole Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.24 million and $65,217.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.42 or 0.00468987 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.63 or 0.00071226 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.90 or 0.00078169 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00083616 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00051615 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.03 or 0.00468171 BTC.

About Tadpole Finance

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,376 tokens. Tadpole Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b . The official website for Tadpole Finance is tadpole.finance/index.html

Tadpole Finance Token Trading

