Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) is Martin Currie Ltd.’s 2nd Largest Position

Martin Currie Ltd. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,485,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547,331 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 10.0% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $270,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 51,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSM traded down $2.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $120.25. The stock had a trading volume of 452,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,846,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $42.70 and a one year high of $142.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3527 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.59%.

Several research firms recently commented on TSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

