Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 55.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 497,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $1,186,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 207,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSM. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $122.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $42.70 and a 12 month high of $142.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

