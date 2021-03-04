Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) shares fell 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $113.49 and last traded at $115.59. 24,198,535 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 14,094,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.89.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSM. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

The company has a market cap of $599.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.63 and a 200-day moving average of $101.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3527 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.59%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 382.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 12,230 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 30,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile (NYSE:TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.