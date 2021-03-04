Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) is Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC cut its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,160 shares during the quarter. Take-Two Interactive Software accounts for 1.4% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.38% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $91,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 33.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TTWO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.42.

TTWO traded down $8.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $172.15. 58,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,523. The company has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.62, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.56. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.