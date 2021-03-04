Takkt (ETR:TTK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.04

Takkt Ag (ETR:TTK) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €13.04 ($15.34) and last traded at €12.48 ($14.68), with a volume of 56370 shares. The stock had previously closed at €12.54 ($14.75).

Several research analysts have recently commented on TTK shares. Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of Takkt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Warburg Research set a €11.80 ($13.88) target price on shares of Takkt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Takkt in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Takkt currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €12.83 ($15.09).

The company has a market capitalization of $818.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €10.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is €10.50.

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Europe and North America. The company operates in two segments, Omnichannel Commerce and Web-Focused Commerce. The Omnichannel Commerce segment offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers to hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; desk chairs, desks, conference tables, and furniture for reception areas that are used in automotive suppliers, service and retail companies, public institutions, government agencies, health care sector, schools, and churches; and serving platters and food baskets, as well as kitchen stoves and freezers.

