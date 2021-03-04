Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.88.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Talend from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Talend from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Talend from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Talend from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

In other Talend news, CFO Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of Talend stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $148,978.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,488.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,107 shares of company stock valued at $867,480. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talend in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Talend by 522.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Talend by 85.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Talend during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Talend during the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLND opened at $50.00 on Thursday. Talend has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $63.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.40 and its 200-day moving average is $42.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.20. Talend had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 72.44%. The business had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Talend’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Talend will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

