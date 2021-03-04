Tamawood Limited (ASX:TWD) Insider Acquires A$79,483.95 in Stock

Tamawood Limited (ASX:TWD) insider Lev Mizikovsky purchased 22,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$3.51 ($2.51) per share, for a total transaction of A$79,483.95 ($56,774.25).

Lev Mizikovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Lev Mizikovsky bought 117,355 shares of Tamawood stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$3.51 ($2.51) per share, with a total value of A$411,916.05 ($294,225.75).

On Monday, January 18th, Lev Mizikovsky purchased 3,600 shares of Tamawood stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$3.30 ($2.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,880.00 ($8,485.71).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Tamawood’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.00%.

About Tamawood

Tamawood Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides contract home construction, home design, project management, and other associated services in Australia. It is also involved in franchising and licensing operations, as well as generates and trades in renewable energy certificates associated with solar products.

