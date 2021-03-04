Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Down 7%

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) dropped 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $82.94 and last traded at $83.66. Approximately 1,306,866 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 747,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.96.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.36.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.06 and a beta of 0.31.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 13,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $1,257,543.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 9,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $850,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,598 shares of company stock worth $3,612,817. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 371 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 87.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,382 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

