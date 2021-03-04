Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its target price raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TRGP. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities raised Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.53.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Shares of Targa Resources stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,595. Targa Resources has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $34.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

In other Targa Resources news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 202,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,562,672.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 13.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,561,000 after purchasing an additional 140,814 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 166,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Targa Resources by 101.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 196,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 99,134 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 13.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,672,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,469,000 after acquiring an additional 200,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Targa Resources by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,131,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,873,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.