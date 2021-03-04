Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $40.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Targa Resources traded as high as $34.21 and last traded at $33.40, with a volume of 1982231 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.28.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.53.

In other news, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 202,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,562,672.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 154.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -49.38%.

About Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

