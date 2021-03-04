Target Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.01 Per Share (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Target in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker anticipates that the retailer will earn $2.01 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Target’s FY2023 earnings at $9.54 EPS.

Get Target alerts:

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

TGT has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.43.

TGT stock opened at $173.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.61. Target has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $199.96. The company has a market cap of $86.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth $1,007,373,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,555,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,178 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $634,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $969,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,440 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,936,652 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $694,937,000 after acquiring an additional 950,131 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.