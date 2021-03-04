Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) is Skba Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Skba Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,180 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 28,250 shares during the quarter. Target comprises 2.5% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $14,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 2,312.5% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGT. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners upgraded Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.43.

Shares of TGT traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $171.72. 98,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,163,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $90.17 and a 12-month high of $199.96. The company has a market cap of $85.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.61.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.57%.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

