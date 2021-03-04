Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,663 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Target were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,555,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,178 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $969,830,000 after buying an additional 1,049,440 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Target by 154.7% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 328,437 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,703,000 after buying an additional 928,437 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $83,833,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Target by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,921,409 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $339,186,000 after buying an additional 436,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $2.54 on Thursday, reaching $171.07. The company had a trading volume of 151,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,163,289. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $199.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Target from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners raised Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.43.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

