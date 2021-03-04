Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,418 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Target were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Target by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 33,740 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,956,000 after buying an additional 7,897 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 430,826 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $76,054,000 after buying an additional 184,180 shares during the period. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.43.

Shares of TGT traded down $1.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $172.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,163,289. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.61. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $199.96. The company has a market cap of $86.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

