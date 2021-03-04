Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) dropped 6.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.55. Approximately 4,498,822 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 3,375,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TGB shares. TD Securities upped their target price on Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank raised Taseko Mines from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Taseko Mines from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.26.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.13 million, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Taseko Mines had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 11.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taseko Mines Limited will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGB. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Taseko Mines in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Taseko Mines by 249.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,096 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 52,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Taseko Mines by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,196 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. 7.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

