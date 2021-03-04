Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Hits New 52-Week High at $754.80

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 754.80 ($9.86) and last traded at GBX 747.80 ($9.77), with a volume of 12991 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 747.20 ($9.76).

TATE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 706.67 ($9.23).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 707.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 674.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.92. The firm has a market cap of £3.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

