Taylor Wimpey’s (TWODF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Taylor Wimpey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded Taylor Wimpey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS TWODF remained flat at $$2.35 during trading hours on Thursday. Taylor Wimpey has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.89.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

