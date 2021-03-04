Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.83.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSHA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taysha Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. William Blair assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ TSHA opened at $25.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.00. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $33.35.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.68). On average, equities analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,322,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,480,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $497,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-103 for the treatment of SLC6A1 haploinsufficiency disorder; and TSHA-104 for the treatment for Surfeit locus 1 deficiency.

