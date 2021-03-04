Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Chardan Capital

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Chardan Capital from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 138.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TSHA. William Blair began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $25.21 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.00. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $33.35.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.68). As a group, analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,229,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,181,000 after buying an additional 389,249 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter worth $17,654,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,538,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,322,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth $5,600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-103 for the treatment of SLC6A1 haploinsufficiency disorder; and TSHA-104 for the treatment for Surfeit locus 1 deficiency.

