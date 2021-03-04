TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Given Buy Rating at Tudor Pickering

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$62.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.52% from the company’s previous close.

TRP has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 26th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$62.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$65.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$68.80.

Shares of TSE:TRP traded up C$0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$56.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,895,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,448,810. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$55.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$56.70. TC Energy has a 1-year low of C$47.05 and a 1-year high of C$74.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.82, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.36.

In related news, Senior Officer Richard N. Gateman sold 8,863 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.71, for a total value of C$475,993.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$470,193.40. Also, Senior Officer Donald R. Marchand acquired 1,000 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$56.55 per share, with a total value of C$56,549.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$148,498.99.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

