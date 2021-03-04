TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Stock Price Down 6.5%

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) shares traded down 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.25 and last traded at $24.06. 502,818 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 445,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.73.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TCR2 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $804.13 million, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.09.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $588,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after buying an additional 68,839 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 460,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,232,000 after buying an additional 196,273 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

About TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR)

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

