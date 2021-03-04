TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,292,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,818,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 2.7% of TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.14% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 77,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after buying an additional 22,275 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 10,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 81,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 23,012 shares during the period. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $5,077,000. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 662,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,906,000 after purchasing an additional 96,422 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $82.28. 43,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,625,369. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.71 and a 200-day moving average of $82.86. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

