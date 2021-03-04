TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 32,347,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,116,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 11.6% of TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC owned 1.72% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15,698 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.14. The stock had a trading volume of 831,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,223,466. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.68 and its 200 day moving average is $44.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $50.10.

