TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 154,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,602,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC owned about 0.56% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYV traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.65. 34,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,794. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $28.90 and a 52-week high of $63.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.70 and its 200-day moving average is $51.84.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

