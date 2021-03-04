TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,048,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,450,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.89% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYV. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 64,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 870,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,947,000 after purchasing an additional 60,603 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 182.9% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 270,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,298,000 after acquiring an additional 174,797 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 352,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,135,000 after acquiring an additional 9,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 455,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,649,000 after acquiring an additional 31,406 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.08. The company had a trading volume of 509,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,246,126. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $21.77 and a 12-month high of $37.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.46 and its 200 day moving average is $32.97.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

