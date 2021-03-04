TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 166,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $22,823,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,923.1% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of IWD stock traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $143.84. 353,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,677,867. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.11 and a 200 day moving average of $130.45. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $148.49.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

