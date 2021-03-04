TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,575,368 Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,575,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,122,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.7% of TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC owned 0.32% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $85.14. The stock had a trading volume of 209,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,734,730. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.71. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $76.49 and a 1 year high of $89.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st.

