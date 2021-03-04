TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC Invests $10.56 Million in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 144,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,562,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC owned 0.25% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ESGD. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

ESGD traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.15. The stock had a trading volume of 10,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,379. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.02 and a twelve month high of $77.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.40.

