TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC Invests $13.21 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK)

TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 49,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,206,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 15,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 139,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,455,000 after buying an additional 15,448 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $9.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $266.12. 26,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,936. The business’s fifty day moving average is $288.19 and its 200-day moving average is $248.87. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $123.28 and a one year high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Article: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.