TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC Invests $19.75 Million in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 288,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,749,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 73,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of IWR stock traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.33. 318,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,169. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $74.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.77.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

