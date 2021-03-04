TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC Invests $4.48 Million in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,477,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 154.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 240.2% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000.

NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.74. 407,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,150,850. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.39. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $78.82 and a 52 week high of $97.19.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

